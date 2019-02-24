Home

Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2421
Jacqueline A. Souilliard

Jacqueline A. Souilliard Obituary
Jacqueline A. Souilliard, 87, formerly of Emmaus, died Feb. 22, 2019 in Lehigh Center. Born in Harrisburg, she was the daughter of the late J. Robert and Evelyn M. (Broscious) Cole. Jackie was a bookkeeper and retired from Hess Brothers in 1991. She loved classical music and was an accomplished pianist. Her family was the most important thing to her, and she will be terribly missed by her daughters and their families. Jacqueline is survived by her daughters, Karen wife of David Loehr of Macungie, Patti wife of Clayton Brown of Bonita Springs, FL, Beth wife of Paul Heiney of Emmaus, and Renee Souilliard and boyfriend Peter Vouthouris of Coplay; grandchildren, TSgt. Daniel Edmondson, David Heiney, Joel Heiney, and Rachel Heiney. A memorial service will be held on Wed., Feb. 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus. Viewing Tuesday 6:30 to 8:00 PM and visitation Wed. 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 24, 2019
