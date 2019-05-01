Jacqueline Akkaoui, age 86, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, passed away, surrounded by her family, on Monday April 29, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital. Jacqueline was born on August 18, 1932 in Tripoli, Lebanon to Najib and Alexandra Akkaoui. From Birth to her final days, Jacqueline nourished people around her with love, faith, and kindness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Emile Akkaoui.Survivors: She was a loving Mother to her five children: Joe and wife Juliette, Andre and wife Amal, Theresa wife of Salim Nassif, Lody wife of Elie Nassif, Zeina wife of Maroun Abi-Samra and was predeceased by her son Tony. To continue her legacy and love, Jacqueline is survived by 17 Grandchildren and 19 Great Grandchildren. Sisters Juliette Skaf and Viollette Baissary. Jacqueline was predeceased by her brothers Michael and George Akkaoui and a sister Laurice Akkaoui.Services: A Viewing will be held on Friday May 3 from 6PM until 9PM and on Saturday May 4 from 8:00 AM to 9:00AM at Weber Funeral Home 502 ridge Ave, in Allentown. To be followed by a 10:00 AM Service at Our Lady of Lebanon Maronite Catholic Church, 55 South 4th Street in Easton. Burial to follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park in Allentown. Published in Morning Call on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary