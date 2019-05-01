Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weber Funeral Home - Allentown
502 Ridge Ave.
Allentown, PA 18102
610-434-9349
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Akkaoui
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Akkaoui

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jacqueline Akkaoui Obituary
Jacqueline Akkaoui, age 86, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, passed away, surrounded by her family, on Monday April 29, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital. Jacqueline was born on August 18, 1932 in Tripoli, Lebanon to Najib and Alexandra Akkaoui. From Birth to her final days, Jacqueline nourished people around her with love, faith, and kindness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Emile Akkaoui.Survivors: She was a loving Mother to her five children: Joe and wife Juliette, Andre and wife Amal, Theresa wife of Salim Nassif, Lody wife of Elie Nassif, Zeina wife of Maroun Abi-Samra and was predeceased by her son Tony. To continue her legacy and love, Jacqueline is survived by 17 Grandchildren and 19 Great Grandchildren. Sisters Juliette Skaf and Viollette Baissary. Jacqueline was predeceased by her brothers Michael and George Akkaoui and a sister Laurice Akkaoui.Services: A Viewing will be held on Friday May 3 from 6PM until 9PM and on Saturday May 4 from 8:00 AM to 9:00AM at Weber Funeral Home 502 ridge Ave, in Allentown. To be followed by a 10:00 AM Service at Our Lady of Lebanon Maronite Catholic Church, 55 South 4th Street in Easton. Burial to follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park in Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now