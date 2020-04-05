Morning Call Obituaries
|
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street
Fogelsville, PA 18051
(610) 395-1652
Jacqueline Siconolfi
Jacqueline J. Siconolfi


1929 - 2020
Jacqueline J. Siconolfi Obituary
Jacqueline J. Siconolfi, 90 years, of Macungie, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at home. She was the widower of Anthony P. Siconolfi. Born in Port Washington, Long Island, she was a daughter of the late John J. and Caroline (Bedell) Blumberg. She was an Executive Secretary at Air Products for 28 years. Jacqueline was a faithful member of St. Thomas More Church in Allentown. She was a member of the Lower Lehigh Lioness Club.

Survivors: children, Diane Gaugler (Joel) of Macungie and Ronald Siconolfi (Carmela) of Kings Park, NY, grandchildren, Renee Bosman, Jeffrey Althouse, Ronald Siconolfi, Carrie Althouse, Danielle Papa, Brian Siconolfi, and Joel Gaugler, Jr., 5 great grandchildren, many brothers and sisters and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Anthony.

Due to the current restrictions, services will be private with interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Home, Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.

Contributions should be made to the FDNY Foundation c/o Keller Funeral Home, PO Box 52, Fogelsville, 18051 or online at www.fdnyfoundation.org/donate.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 5, 2020
