Jacqueline J. Wukitsch, 88, of Allentown, passed away on Tuesday June 9, 2020 at Westminster Village Allentown, where she resided for the past five years.. Jacqueline was the wife of the late James T. Wukitsch, and they had been married for 56 years at the time of his passing in 2011. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Warren J. and Ruth A. (Schaeffer) Schmoyer. Jacqueline was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Allentown, where she volunteered at the parish festival for many years. Additionally, she was a volunteer for many years for the March of Dimes. Surviving are her sons; Thomas J. and wife Lori Ann of Fogelsville, Michael J. and wife Karen of Bluffton, SC, and her daughter Maryann wife of Thomas L. Kleckner of Bethlehem Her sister Eleanor Deemer of Whitehall. Jacqueline has five grandchildren; Ashley Wukitsch and Keith Pugh,their children; Kameron, and Kayden, Ryan and wife Megan, and their children; Joseph and Maxwell,, Alyssa, Trevor, and Brody. She was preceded in death by her brother Richard Schmoyer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday June 15, 2020 at 10:00 am in St. Francis of Assisi. Calling will be from 9:30-10:00 am in the church vestibule. In lieu of flowers contributins may be made in Jacqueline's memory to Westminster Village. Attn: Resource Development, 803 N. Wahneta St. Allentown, Pa. 18109. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.



