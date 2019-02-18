Jacqueline K. Alexander Tosi, 85, of Allentown, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019 in Cedarbrook, South Whitehall Township. She was the wife of the late Byron Tosi. Born in Jersey City, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Edmund C. and Geraldine (Janikee) Alexander. Jackie received a teaching degree from State College in Jersey City, NJ. She worked as a teacher and also as a model in New York City for many years. Jackie loved ceramics, artwork and traveling with her husband Byron. Survivors: Daughter, Kathleen M. Belkhir and her husband Chakib of Allentown; son, Gary J. Gearon and his wife Elena of Scranton; brother, Gary Alexander; 9 grandchildren. Jackie was preceded in death by a brother Edmund C. Alexander. Services: A viewing will be held from 9:30-10:30 AM on Thursday, February 21, 2019 in the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., 46 E. Susquehanna Street, Allentown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Thursday at St. Paul's R.C. Church, 920 S. 2nd Street, Allentown. Interment will be at 11 AM on Friday at Fairview Cemetery in Westfield, NJ. Contributions: to Catholic Charities Diocese of Allentown, 900 S. Woodward Street, Allentown, PA 18103 or to , L.V. Unit, 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary