Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Frack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline S. Frack

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacqueline S. Frack Obituary
Jacqueline S. Frack, 75, formerly of Allentown, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in her son's home in Kutztown. She was the wife of the late Arlington T. Frack, Sr. Born in Easton, she was a daughter of the late Wesley Emerson and Beatrice Julia (Werkheiser) Buss. Jackie worked in the packing department at the Morning Call for 25 years before retiring in 2009. She was a member of Emmanuel Assembly of God Church, Allentown, where she was a member of the Thursday Ladies Group.

Survivors: Sons: Arlington T. "Junior" Frack, Jr. and his wife Donna and Glenn S. Frack, all of Kutztown; Grandchildren: Nathan, Jason; Great-grandchildren: Brady, Leigha, Taylor, Liam; Siblings: Dick and Margaret of Phillipsburg.

Services: 11 am Monday, Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown 18106. Call 10 – 11 am Monday in the funeral home. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Contributions: L. V. Hospice, 2024 Lehigh St., Suite 100, Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now