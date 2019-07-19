|
Jacqueline S. Frack, 75, formerly of Allentown, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in her son's home in Kutztown. She was the wife of the late Arlington T. Frack, Sr. Born in Easton, she was a daughter of the late Wesley Emerson and Beatrice Julia (Werkheiser) Buss. Jackie worked in the packing department at the Morning Call for 25 years before retiring in 2009. She was a member of Emmanuel Assembly of God Church, Allentown, where she was a member of the Thursday Ladies Group.
Survivors: Sons: Arlington T. "Junior" Frack, Jr. and his wife Donna and Glenn S. Frack, all of Kutztown; Grandchildren: Nathan, Jason; Great-grandchildren: Brady, Leigha, Taylor, Liam; Siblings: Dick and Margaret of Phillipsburg.
Services: 11 am Monday, Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown 18106. Call 10 – 11 am Monday in the funeral home. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: L. V. Hospice, 2024 Lehigh St., Suite 100, Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on July 19, 2019