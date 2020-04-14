|
Jacqueline S. Gates, 88, of Allentown, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 11, 2020. She was the wife of the late Dale C. Gates. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Joseph H. and Eva (Adamczak) Winarsky. Jacqueline was a semi conduction Production Operator at Lucent Technology for many years before retiring. She was a member of the former St. Michael's Lutheran Church, Allentown. Jacqueline enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters Jamie and Jessica.
Survivors: Children, Larry Gates, Sandra Gates with husband, Thomas Ohotski, and David Gates with wife, Michele; granddaughters, Jamie and Jessica Gates. She was predeceased by her brother John Winarsky; sisters, Helen Moore, Mary Columbo, Rose Lipko, Anna Hamm, Catherine Hrivnak.
Services: Private. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 14, 2020