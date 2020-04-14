Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Gates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Susan Gates

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacqueline Susan Gates Obituary
Jacqueline S. Gates, 88, of Allentown, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 11, 2020. She was the wife of the late Dale C. Gates. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Joseph H. and Eva (Adamczak) Winarsky. Jacqueline was a semi conduction Production Operator at Lucent Technology for many years before retiring. She was a member of the former St. Michael's Lutheran Church, Allentown. Jacqueline enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters Jamie and Jessica.

Survivors: Children, Larry Gates, Sandra Gates with husband, Thomas Ohotski, and David Gates with wife, Michele; granddaughters, Jamie and Jessica Gates. She was predeceased by her brother John Winarsky; sisters, Helen Moore, Mary Columbo, Rose Lipko, Anna Hamm, Catherine Hrivnak.

Services: Private. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now