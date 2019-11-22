|
|
Jacquelyn S. Bartholomew, 89, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in her residence at Traditions of Hanover. She was the devoted wife of the late Erwin W. Bartholomew with whom she shared 65 years of marriage. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Howard D. and Mary E. (Carter) Aungst. She was a graduate of Liberty High School in Bethlehem. Formerly of Brodheadsville, she was a dedicated member of Zion United Lutheran Church, where she was a choir member. During her later years, she discovered the love of, and talent for painting, and showed, and sold many of her works, but most especially loved being a grandmother, and great grandmother.
SURVIVORS: Survivors in her loving family include her daughter Sharyn E. Gallino of Douglassville; son William H. Bartholomew and his wife Barbara of Fredericksburg, VA; five grandchildren Matthew Gallino and his wife Rosalind and their sons Jonathan and Alexander, Christopher Gallino and his wife Katherine and their children, Rowan, Channing and Collins, Michael Gallino; Sean Bartholomew and his son George, and Heather Langford and her husband Charles. Jacquelyn was preceded in death by brothers William Howard Aungst and John Delmont Aungst.
SERVICES: A Funeral Service will be held at 11 A.M., on Monday, November 25, 2019 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 10 A.M. until time of the service. Burial will take place at Nisky Hill Cemetery. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: , Delaware Valley Chapter, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090 or, Boys Town, 200 Flanagan Blvd., P.O. Box 6000, Boys Town, NE 68010.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 22, 2019