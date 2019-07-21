Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ludwick Funeral Homes
25 East Weis Street
Topton, PA 19562 1217
610-682-2434
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacquelyn O'Neill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacquelyn S. O'Neill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacquelyn S. O'Neill Obituary
Jacquelyn S. (Slichter) O'Neill, Ph.D., RN, 85, of Palmyra, formerly of Topton, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Traditions of Hershey, Palmyra. Born in Mohnton, she was a daughter of the late John H. and Florence M. (Bailey) Slichter. Jackie was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Topton.

SERVICES: Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the .

Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Topton, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now