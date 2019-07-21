|
|
Jacquelyn S. (Slichter) O'Neill, Ph.D., RN, 85, of Palmyra, formerly of Topton, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Traditions of Hershey, Palmyra. Born in Mohnton, she was a daughter of the late John H. and Florence M. (Bailey) Slichter. Jackie was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Topton.
SERVICES: Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the .
Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Topton, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on July 21, 2019