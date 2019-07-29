Home

James Funeral Home & Cremation Service PC
527 Center St
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 867-4617
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James Funeral Home & Cremation Service PC
527 Center St
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Holy Infancy R. C. Church
312 E. 4th St.
Bethlehem, PA
Jaime Ildefonso Obituary
Jaime Ildefonso, 76, of Bethlehem, passed away on July 27, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Evelyn (Tirado) Ildefonso. He is also survived by his children, Maria E. Landis (Scott), James Ildefonso, Brenda Ildefonso, Jeannine Martucci (Albert); stepfather of Mildred Diaz-Tumpey (James), Lilly Torres (William), Richard Diaz (Crystal); brother, Santos Ildefonso; 18 grandchildren and 11 Great grandchildren.

Services:Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Thursday Aug. 1st. from 6-8:00 p.m. in the JAMES FUNERAL HOME, 527 Center St., Bethlehem and on Friday, Aug. 2nd from 9-950 a.m. in Holy Infancy R. C. Church, 312 E. 4th St. Bethlehem. Burial - Holy Saviour Cemetery. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org
Published in Morning Call on July 29, 2019
