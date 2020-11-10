1/2
Jaklin Makhoul
Jaklin Makhoul, daughter of the late Jabbour and Mariam Issa, passed away Saturday, November 7th at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania surrounded by her husband and children. She was 60. She was born in Syria and a member of St. George Orthodox Church. She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years Abed Makhoul, daughter Sabah Makhoul and future son-in-law Philip Hegedus, son Elias Makhoul, youngest daughter Marianne Lohr and son-in-law Bill Lohr, and her beautiful granddaughter Bowie Lohr. She is predeceased by her parents, brothers Adeeb and Marwan Issa, and her son Thomas Makhoul.

Jaklin moved to Allentown, PA in December of 1980 and was a wonderful mother and housewife. Her infectious laugh and wittiness are a few of her most notable traits. She loved talking with her friends and drinking coffee with them on a daily basis. She loved to cook/bake and you would never leave her house on an empty stomach. She was best known for her delicious namoura. She was one of the most selfless people to grace the earth. She preached kindness, helping others, and always being compassionate. She did this not out of obligation, but because of who she was. She cared deeply for her family, friends and especially all her nieces and nephews. No matter how sick she was, she was always determined. When anyone else would have broken, Jaklin stayed strong. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly looks like. There was no quit in her. Just because she is no longer here, it doesn't mean she lost her fight. There wasn't a person whose life she didn't impact by showing how strong and loving she truly was.

Services: viewing on Wednesday, November 11th starting at 10 a.m. at St. George Orthodox Church, 1011 Catasauqua Ave., Allentown, with funeral service beginning at 11:00. Interment at Laurel Cemetery, Whitehall. Arrangements by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home.

Contributions will be distributed to the Thomas Makhoul Scholarship Fund and St. George Orthodox Church.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Viewing
10:00 AM
St. George Orthodox Church
NOV
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. George Orthodox Church
