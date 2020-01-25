|
|
James A. Cline, 77, of Emmaus, PA, passed away suddenly at his home on Sunday, January 19, 2020. He was the loving husband of JoAnne (Zerbe) Cline, with whom he shared 38 years of marriage.
Born in Waynesboro, Franklin County, he was the oldest son of the late Arthur H. Cline and Ethel (Smith) Hogan. He graduated from Waynesboro High School in 1960 enlisting in the U.S. Army. He graduated OCS in 1968 and was commissioned a Captain. He served as a repelling instructor at West Point and a sharpshooter instructor at Infantry School in Fort Benning, GA, receiving his sharpshooter and marksman badges. He was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division and was proud to have made over 1100 jumps. He served with Honor and Valor!
Capt. Cline served as a Special Forces and Force Multiplier during the Vietnam War, serving a total of 3 years in country. He participated in the attempted rescue of POW's at the Hanoi Hilton and fought in the TET offensive. He founded an orphanage and later turned it over to the Catholic Church.
Following his discharge, he worked at Grove Crane in Waynesboro before relocating to Allentown to work for Erie Insurance as a Safety Engineer and Inspector. He retired in 2004 after 25 years. of service.
He enjoyed trips to the casino's, traveling in his RV, motorcycling, target shooting and especially fishing when he able. He was a true Mr. Fix-it and could fabricate any tool allowing him to fix a problem.
Known as "Big Jim", he was a devoted husband and companion, a true soul mate, and a generous, sincere friend. He was a devoted uncle to his nephew, Jay, and his sons, Tyler, Parker, and Bryce.
He was a member of the Unami Rod and Gun Club, Mercantile Club of Emmaus, Macungie VFW and DAV.
He is survived by his wife, JoAnne; nephew, Jay and his wife, Donna; great-nephews, Tyler, Parker and, Bryce; Carolyn Cline Moore; and Joseph Watson, his life-long best friend. He was predeceased by his parents; younger brothers, John and Joseph; and stepmother, Isabelle Cline.
Services: Interment will be at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Emmaus, www.BKRFH.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the , 1117 County Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 25, 2020