C R Strunk Funeral Home
821 W Broad St
Quakertown, PA 18951-1221
215-536-6550
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Trinity (Great Swamp) U.C.C.
9150 Spinnerstown Rd.
Spinnerstown, PA
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Trinity (Great Swamp) U.C.C.
9150 Spinnerstown Rd.
Spinnerstown, PA
View Map
1966 - 2019
James A. Mumbauer Obituary
James A. Mumbauer, 52, of Quakertown died Thursday, August 1, 2019 in Quakertown Center. Born in Quakertown he was the son of the late Charles & Grace (Miller) Mumbauer. James was a 1985 graduate of Quakertown Community High School. He was a kind, caring man who loved watching TV, Star-Wars, Dolly Parton music and spending time with family and their beloved dogs, Sandy & Lily. He was a member of Trinity (Great Swamp) U.C.C. in Spinnerstown. James is survived by sisters Grace Fegley (David), Rev. Lorraine Sell (Stanley), Karen Mumbauer (Rich Miller) and Linda Tomlinson (Stephen), nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by baby brother Kenneth. Services will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Trinity (Great Swamp) U.C.C. 9150 Spinnerstown Rd. Spinnerstown, PA 18968. Call 9:30-10:00 A.M. in the church. Arrangements are in the care of the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) Quakertown. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Trinity (Great Swamp) U.C.C. P.O. Box 494 Spinnerstown, PA 18968.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 4, 2019
