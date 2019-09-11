|
|
James A. Pany, 69 of Northampton, PA. died on Monday, September 9, 2019, at Fellowship Community in Whitehall, PA. Born November 8, 1949 in Northampton, he was the son of the late Ignatius Pany and the late Jean (Schneider) Pany - Teklits.
James was a self-employed Roofer / Contractor with his brother operating Teklits Roofing of Northampton for the past 47 years. He was a member of Queenship of Mary R.C. Church, Northampton. Jimmy was fond of Polka music and dancing and he enjoyed attending Musikfest in Bethlehem every year. He also enjoyed sports and rooting for the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles.
Surviving are brother, Frank J. Teklits and wife Donna of Northampton; sister, Sally A. wife of Jeffrey Holobusky of Whitehall. A niece, Nicole Teklits of Northampton. Friend, Janice Farkas of Allentown.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 9:30 AM on Saturday September 14, 2019 at Queenship of Mary Catholic Church, 1324 Newport Avenue, Northampton, PA. 18067 with the Rev. Patrick Lamb officiating. Family and friends may call 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM on Friday, September 13, 2019, and Saturday Sept. 14, 2019, 8:30 AM to 9:00 AM both at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, PA. 18067. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery, Northampton, PA.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made in his memory to Queenship of Mary R.C. Church Memorial fund or both c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 11, 2019