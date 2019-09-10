|
James "Pez" A. Pezoldt Jr., 62, of Emmaus, passed away peacefully, on September 8, 2019. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late James A. Sr. and Dorothy S. (Werst) Pezoldt. Pezzie's legacy is the friendships and love he shared for everyone.
Survivors: Son; Beau Pezoldt (Gregg), Sister; Sue Stear (Tim), Brother; Kirk Pezoldt (Pat), Niece; Mollie Stear, Nephews; Adam, Kyle and Chad Pezoldt.
Services: Calling 6:30-8PM Thursday September 12th, at Bachman Kulik & Reinsmith Home, 225 Elm St. Emmaus. Memorial Service Friday the 13th, at the funeral home. A burial will follow Friday at Moravian Cemetery, Emmaus.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to help defray expenses.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 10, 2019