Colonel (Retired) James A. Stauffer, 61, of Bethlehem Township, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 24, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of Thomas H. Stauffer and the late Mary (Duma) Stauffer. Jim was a 1976 graduate of Liberty High School, Bethlehem. He received a Bachelor's of Arts in History from the Virginia Military Institute in 1980. Commissioned a Second Lieutenant in Armor, he is a graduate and General Staff College and the Army Senior Management Staff College. In June 1999, he assumed command of Hunter Army Airfield, the Army's largest and busiest airfield located in Savannah, Georgia. As city manager, he was responsible for the health and welfare of 9,000 military personnel and their families while directing 700 military and civilian personnel across nine business and municipal deaprtments. Notable accomplishments included the processing and deployment of more than 130,000 soldiers worldwide, the evacuation of the base in advance of Hurricane Floyd, recipient of the Army Communities of Excellence Award 2000, and planned, coordinated, and executed the first Airshow in Savannah in 30 years. In February 2001, he was privileged to host President G. W. Bush on his first official visit as Commander in Chief. In 2003, Colonel Stauffer returned to the Pentagon where he worked directly for the Inspector General and the Secretary of the Army as Chief, Senior Official Inquiries. His last duty before retiring was the supervision of the inquiries concerning Abu Ghraib and Guantanamo Bay detainee camp (Kahtani). His decorations include the Legion of Merit with Oak Leaf Cluster (OLC), the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Meritorious Service Medal (2 OLC), the Army Commendation Medal (OLC), the Army Achievement Medal (4 OLC), the Army Staff Badge and the Defense Joint Meritorious Unit Award. Colonel Stauffer was honored to receive the Keys to the Cities of Savannah and Hinesville, Georgia, and is a distinguished Knight in the Order of St. George. Upon retirement, Colonel Stauffer returned to the Lehigh Valley and lived in Bethlehem Township with his father, Thomas, and Zeus, his beloved German Shepherd. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and Northampton Country Club where he serves on the Board of Directors.
SURVIVORS: Jim will be lovingly remembered by his father Thomas Stauffer of Bethlehem and Zeus, his beloved German Shepherd and many loving family members.
SERVICES: A Funeral Service will be held at 2 P.M. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 where the family will receive relatives and friends from 1 P.M. until time of the service. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Moorestown. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 5300 Green Pond Road, Easton, PA 18045.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 26, 2020