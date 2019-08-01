|
|
James A. Stinner, 88, of Allentown, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in the Phoebe Home, Allentown. He was the husband of Mary Anne (McFadden) Stinner. They would have been married for 63 years on August 25th. James was born in Allentown a son of the late Charles A. and Emma T. (Farnschlader) Stinner. James attended Central Catholic High School and was a graduate Allentown High School Class of 1949. He enlisted in the USMC in 1951 and served during the Korean Conflict. James graduated from Lehigh University Class of 1960 where he received his B.S. in accounting. He was an accountant for Richardson Vicks until retiring in 1987. James then worked as a G.M. of Buckshire Corp until 1992. He was a founding member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Allentown. James was the financial secretary of the St. Aloysius Young Men's society for many years, where he bowled and played basketball and softball. He was a member of Blue Ridge Country Club, Palmerton from 1993 to the present where he enjoyed playing regularly with some of the same friends from the time he joined until just last year. James was a founding board member and past President of the Eastern PA Reining Horse Association. He competed and enjoyed his horses for over 30 years. James was a Little League Baseball and CYO Volleyball coach. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan and enjoyed playing and watching sports.
Survivors: Wife; daughter, Susan F. Markle of Salisbury Township; sons, James M. Stinner and his wife Angela of Grayslake, IL, Eric J. Stinner of Allentown, Dr. Thomas A. Stinner of Aiken, SC; grandchildren, Stephen, Matthew, Christopher, Jamie, Avery, Emily, Abbey, Joshua, Nathan and Thomas; greatgrandchild, Reagan; son-in-law, Michael Perun and his wife Susan of Schnecksville; brothers, Eugene Stinner and his wife Marlene of Glen Mills, PA and Daniel Stinner of Whitehall. He was pre-deceased by his daughter Linda A. Perun in 1993 and his siblings Rita Pletchan, Bernard, Robert, Edward and Leo Stinner.
Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. Monday, August 5, 2019 in the St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1040 Flexer Avenue, Allentown. Call 9:00 – 10:30 A.M. Monday in the church. Interment will be in the Resurrection Cemetery, Allentown. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: Please perform a random active of kindness to honor James's memory.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 1, 2019