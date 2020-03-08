|
|
James A. Zartler 92, of Bethlehem, passed away on Thursday March 5, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. James was the husband of Joan Marie (Camp) Zartler and they celebrated their 65th anniversary this past September. Born in Allentown he was a son of the late Charles and Theresa (Orschek) Zartler. James was the owner operator of Zartler's Economy Store from 1966-1978. He was a former member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Bethlehem. James was a co-founder of the Moore Township Recreation Center. Surviving with his wife Joan are his sons; Jeffrey (Colleen), James (Lucy), and John (Kathy). His brother Joseph (Simone), Sister Barbara. James has two grandchildren; Melony wife of William K. Horn, their children; Bryanne, Nathan, & Olivia, and Chad Zartler. He was preceded in death by his brothers; Karl, and Robert. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday March 14, 2020 at 12:00 noon in Our Lady Help of Christians, Allentown. Calling will be from 11:15-12:00 in the church. Interment with military honors will follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers contributoons may be made to Holy Family Manor, 1200 Spring St. Bethlehem, pa. 18018. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 8, 2020