Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
(610) 432-8522
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:15 AM - 12:00 PM
Our Lady Help of Christians
Allentown, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Our Lady Help of Christians
Allentown, PA
View Map

James A. Zartler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James A. Zartler Obituary
James A. Zartler 92, of Bethlehem, passed away on Thursday March 5, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. James was the husband of Joan Marie (Camp) Zartler and they celebrated their 65th anniversary this past September. Born in Allentown he was a son of the late Charles and Theresa (Orschek) Zartler. James was the owner operator of Zartler's Economy Store from 1966-1978. He was a former member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Bethlehem. James was a co-founder of the Moore Township Recreation Center. Surviving with his wife Joan are his sons; Jeffrey (Colleen), James (Lucy), and John (Kathy). His brother Joseph (Simone), Sister Barbara. James has two grandchildren; Melony wife of William K. Horn, their children; Bryanne, Nathan, & Olivia, and Chad Zartler. He was preceded in death by his brothers; Karl, and Robert. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday March 14, 2020 at 12:00 noon in Our Lady Help of Christians, Allentown. Calling will be from 11:15-12:00 in the church. Interment with military honors will follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers contributoons may be made to Holy Family Manor, 1200 Spring St. Bethlehem, pa. 18018. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -