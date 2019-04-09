James Andrew Halkins, 94, of Bethlehem, died Thursday, April 4, 2019, in Kirkland Village. Born November 2, 1924, in New Jersey, son of the late James and Bertha (Ireland) Halkins. He and his wife, Grace Gustafson Halkins, were married in the "Little Chapel Around the Corner", New York City, in 1949; they recently celebrated their 70th anniversary. James was a graduate of Liberty High School, Bethlehem; Ursinus College; Northwestern University Midshipman School with the rank of Ensign, USNR; and the University of Pennsylvania graduate school with an MS degree. His service in the US Navy during WWII included the occupation forces in Japan soon after the atomic bombing of Hiroshima. He retired from Bethlehem Steel as the Assistant to the Manager of Corporate Services in 1982 after 30 years of service in the Bethlehem Plant and the Corporate Offices. He served as Treasurer and Board member for the Minsi Trails Council, Boy Scouts of America for 25 years receiving the Silver Beaver Award for distinguished service to youth. He was a 32nd degree Mason with the Lehigh Consistory. He was member for the First Presbyterian church for over 65 years.Survivors: In addition to his wife Grace, their daughter Linda Halkins of Philadelphia; their son James G. Halkins and his wife Kathy of Bethlehem; and their daughter Deborah Halkins of Bethlehem. They have four grandchildren, Noah Halkins and his wife Erin, Megan Firman and her husband Jeff, William Horvath and his wife Wendy, and Jason Horvath and his wife Jennifer; and 5 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, James was predeceased by a younger brother John Halkins. Services: Will be private. Memorial contributions may be sent to the First Presbyterian Church of Bethlehem, 2344 Center St., Bethlehem, PA 18017.The Pearson Funeral Home, Bethlehem, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary