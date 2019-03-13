James Anthony Casey, Jr., 58, of Emmaus, passed away March 10, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest. He was the husband of Meredith "Merry" A. (Hopke) Casey and they celebrated 37 years of marriage. Born in Rockville Centre, NY, he was the son of James A., Sr. and Mary Jane (Lynch) Casey. Jim earned his B.S. from College of the Holy Cross and his MBA from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He served in the Air Force during the Persian Gulf War and he retired as a Major. He was employed as the assistant safety director at PRAXAIR, Inc. for the past 26 years. Survivors: Devoted Wife; Parents; Loving Sons, Stephen and his wife, Lauren, and Douglas Casey; Cherished Grandson, Bradley; Siblings, Kevin, Karen, and Thomas (Debbie) Casey; Nieces and Nephews.Services: Mass of Christian Burial 2 PM Friday, March 15 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1040 Flexer Avenue, Allentown. Calling hours will be held 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM Thursday, March 14 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 1629 W. Hamilton Street., Allentown, PA 18102. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. www.BKRFH.comContributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made out to Lauren Casey for the benefit of establishing an educational fund for Jim's cherished grandson, Bradley. Please mail contributions c/o the funeral home at the address listed above, or you may make a contribution to a . Published in Morning Call on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary