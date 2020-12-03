1/2
James "Roach" Atkinson Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Roach" Atkinson, Jr., 80, of Bethlehem, slid into home, on Monday, December 1, 2020. He was born in Luzerne County, PA; son of the late James A. and Anna Atkinson. Jim is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, MaryAnn (Barboza) Atkinson; the two were a great team.

Jim will be remembered for his kindness and generosity as well as his love for sports. He could often be found at a youth sporting event as a coach, mentor, and fan. In his prime, Jim was a fantastic 3rd baseman, eventually traveling the country playing fast pitch softball for the Ski Bros. and Rising Sun teams. Jim loved his time coaching for Bankos Legion Baseball and Liberty High School Softball. He equally enjoyed his time working in the Bethlehem Catholic Athletic Department. Sports not only gave Jim a great sense of purpose but it also provided him with a tremendous opportunity to make great friends.

Ackey, as he was affectionately known to some, was a member of the Wanderers A.A., Heights A.A. and the Jeffs.

Jim retired as a pipe insulator and was a member of the Insulators Local 23.

He was a wonderful family man and he will be dearly missed by his wife, MaryAnn; daughter, Michele Atkinson (Michael "Poncho" Donchez); son, Michael C. Atkinson; grandchildren, Mark Atkinson (Shannon), Michael Donchez, and Darrianne Atkinson, and great grandchildren, Quintin, Maya, and Aubrey Atkinson. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ralph.

The family will receive guests on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. Services and burial following the visitation will be private. Due to current restrictions the number of guests permitted in the building at one time will be limited. Guests must wear a mask and practice social distancing upon entry.

Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Connell Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 2, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.

We are so sad to hear about Jim's passing. Please let us know if you need anything.

Jay, Chrissie, Jay, Lindsay, Brody and Riley Wieller
Christine M Wieller
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved