James "Roach" Atkinson, Jr., 80, of Bethlehem, slid into home, on Monday, December 1, 2020. He was born in Luzerne County, PA; son of the late James A. and Anna Atkinson. Jim is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, MaryAnn (Barboza) Atkinson; the two were a great team.
Jim will be remembered for his kindness and generosity as well as his love for sports. He could often be found at a youth sporting event as a coach, mentor, and fan. In his prime, Jim was a fantastic 3rd baseman, eventually traveling the country playing fast pitch softball for the Ski Bros. and Rising Sun teams. Jim loved his time coaching for Bankos Legion Baseball and Liberty High School Softball. He equally enjoyed his time working in the Bethlehem Catholic Athletic Department. Sports not only gave Jim a great sense of purpose but it also provided him with a tremendous opportunity to make great friends.
Ackey, as he was affectionately known to some, was a member of the Wanderers A.A., Heights A.A. and the Jeffs.
Jim retired as a pipe insulator and was a member of the Insulators Local 23.
He was a wonderful family man and he will be dearly missed by his wife, MaryAnn; daughter, Michele Atkinson (Michael "Poncho" Donchez); son, Michael C. Atkinson; grandchildren, Mark Atkinson (Shannon), Michael Donchez, and Darrianne Atkinson, and great grandchildren, Quintin, Maya, and Aubrey Atkinson. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ralph.
The family will receive guests on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. Services and burial following the visitation will be private. Due to current restrictions the number of guests permitted in the building at one time will be limited. Guests must wear a mask and practice social distancing upon entry.
Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com
.