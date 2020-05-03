James B. Berninger
James Berninger, 83, formerly of Quakertown, passed away at his home in North Carolina on April 27, 2020. Jim was the son of John and Violet (Musselman) Berninger. He worked as an assembler at Ametek until 1996 and in 2003 moved with his wife to North Carolina to enjoy the milder climate and spend time with family. He was a car enthusiast and enjoyed collecting model cars. Jim, beloved husband and father, is survived by his wife of 62 years, Louise, daughters Diane (Mark) Gianguzi and Sandy (Edward) Kropf, grandchildren Mark Jr., Anthony, and Jacob Gianguzi, Ariella (Robert) Sell, Jordan and Samuel (Abigail) Kropf, as well as three great grandchildren, his sister Dorothea Rinker and brother John Berninger. Arrangements for a private service are being handled by C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) Quakertown, PA. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association (www.heart.org).

Published in Morning Call on May 3, 2020.
