James B. Taglang, 90, of Bethlehem, passed away suddenly on Monday August 12, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Fountain Hill. He was the husband of the late Dorothy F. (Kokosky) Taglang, who passed away on July 19, 2018. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Francis and Sadie (Ferry) Taglang. He honorably served his country with the US Navy, during the Korean War. Jim worked as a supervisor in the BOF for the Bethlehem Steel for 40 years, until retiring in 1991. He was a faithful and active member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church, where he served as an adult altar server. Jim was a long time member of the former Fountain Hill American Legion Post #406, and served as its treasurer for 40 years. He also belonged to the former Bethlehem Steel Club. Jim started the CYO program at Holy Ghost Church in the 1960's. He had a special talent for cooking and was known for his halupkies, nut tossies and chocolate candy. Most of all he loved and adored his family, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
SURVIVORS: He will be lovingly remembered by his daughters Kathleen Andrew and her husband Robert of Fountain Hill, Barbara Check and her husband Robert of Stroudsburg; sons James B. Taglang, Jr. and his wife Renee of Chambersburg, Timothy Taglang and his wife Cecilia of Collingwood, NJ; sister Genevieve Urella of Bethlehem; 13 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his siblings Rosemarie Sullivan, Thomas and Francis "Reds" Taglang.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 A.M. on Tuesday August 20, 2019 in Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 417 Carlton Ave. Bethlehem. Calling hours will be on Monday evening from 6 P.M. - 8 P.M. in the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St. Bethlehem. His burial with military honors will be at Holy Ghost Cemetery, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Holy Ghost Church.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 15, 2019