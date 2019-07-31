Home

Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
610-395-0132
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
James "Jake" Boyer Obituary
James J. H. Boyer 85, of Alburtis, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. He was the husband of Mary Jane (Stoudt) Boyer to whom he was married for 64 years. He was the son of the late Jacob J. Boyer and Pauline M. (Schmick) Boyer Trexler. He was self employed as a barber in Alburtis for 63 years, worked at Air Products and retired from East Penn School District. Jake served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was active in the Alburtis Community and served as a little league coach, a hunting safety instructor for the Alburtis Rod and Gun Club. and was a lifetime member of the Nimrod Fish and Wildlife Association. Jake was an avid outdoorsman, especially hunting and fishing. He enjoyed watching his grandson playing baseball and his great-grandsons playing soccer. He never missed his Monday poker game. He was fond of all his pets, especially Barkley and C.C. He was a member of Church of the Good Shepherd UCC, Alburtis.

He is survived by his wife, Mary; son, James M. and wife Melanie; daughters, Wendy S. Kowalchuk; Michel Lori wife of Guy Diehl; grandchildren, Christopher Kowalchuk and wife Dana, Alexandra wife of Brian Burns; Jennifer wife of Bill Maybin; great-grandchildren Tyler Santoro and his girlfriend, Helen Fernandez; Alexander and Collin Kowalchuk; Lillian and Jake Burns; great-great-grandson Matteo Santoro-Fernandez.

Services will be held at 11:00 am Friday August 2, 2019 in Schmoyer Funeral Home 8926 Brookdale Road, Breinigsville. A calling hour will begin at 10:00 am. www.schmoyerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on July 31, 2019
