James C. "Jim" Balliet, 76, of Allentown, died March 4, 2019 in the Inpatient Hospice Unit at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown. He was the loving husband of Virginia A. (Shaffer) Balliet, they were married for 54 years in February. Jim was a Master Electrician for 42 years at Reichenbach Oil Company in Allentown. He also was a bartender at the Brass Rail in Allentown. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Charles and Mellasena (Heckman) Balliet. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran, serving aboard the USS Shangri-La. Jim was a lifetime member of the Hogan's Social Club and the Howard L. Peter American Legion Post #576, Allentown.Survivors: Wife, Son: Christopher J. Balliet, Daughters: Kimberly Ann Smith and Lisa M. Walker, Sister: Judith Malek, Grandson: Michael S. VanWhy, Nieces and Nephews and his faithful companion: Halle.A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home 16th and Hamilton Sts. Allentown. Call Thursday, March 7, 2019, from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. in the funeral home. www.jsburkholder.comIn lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 822 N. 19th St. Allentown, PA 18104 or to the , 3893 Adler Pl., Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.