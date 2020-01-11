|
James C. Diefenderfer, 64, of Zionsville, passed away January 8, 2020. He was the husband of Kristina (Kress) and father of Micah James Diefenderfer and Hal Bennick, husband of Michelle. Born in Allentown he was the son of Sara (Cope) Diefende-rfer and the late Charles F. Diefenderfer. "Jimmy" is survived by brothers: Fred, husband of Connie; Dane; Tim; sister, Jane, wife of David Hottenstein; nine grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews; predeceased by his sister Diane L. Modzel. Jimmy enjoyed traveling with friends and family, especially to Maine, talking baseball with his son, and tending his garden. Famous for his beloved "Jimmy-isms", he could always make us laugh and just as quickly make us think deeply. He embodied the tender-heart of Christ in his interactions with others and is beloved by all generations. We will miss you Jimmy. We love you. Services Monday, January 13 at 11:00am Calvary Bible Fellowship Church (6782 N. Main Street, Coopersburg, PA 18036). Visitation with family and friends Sunday, January 12, 7-9pm, and 9:30-11:00am prior Monday services. To honor Jimmy, no suits or ties but rather jeans or casual attire. (Extended obituary hildenbrandfuneralhome.com).
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 11, 2020