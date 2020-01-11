Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward J Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc
346 W Main St
Kutztown, PA 19530
(610) 683-3526
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Calvary Bible Fellowship Church
6782 N. Main Street,
Coopersburg, PA
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Calvary Bible Fellowship Church
6782 N. Main Street,
Coopersburg, PA
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Calvary Bible Fellowship Church
6782 N. Main Street
Coopersburg, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Diefenderfer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James C. Diefenderfer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James C. Diefenderfer Obituary
James C. Diefenderfer, 64, of Zionsville, passed away January 8, 2020.  He was the husband of Kristina (Kress) and father of Micah James Diefenderfer and Hal Bennick, husband of Michelle.  Born in Allentown he was the son of Sara (Cope) Diefende-rfer and the late Charles F. Diefenderfer. "Jimmy" is survived by brothers: Fred, husband of Connie; Dane; Tim; sister, Jane, wife of David Hottenstein; nine grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews; predeceased by his sister Diane L. Modzel.  Jimmy enjoyed traveling with friends and family, especially to Maine, talking baseball with his son, and tending his garden. Famous for his beloved "Jimmy-isms", he could always make us laugh and just as quickly make us think deeply. He embodied the tender-heart of Christ in his interactions with others and is beloved by all generations. We will miss you Jimmy.  We love you. Services Monday, January 13 at 11:00am Calvary Bible Fellowship Church (6782 N. Main Street, Coopersburg, PA 18036). Visitation with family and friends Sunday, January 12, 7-9pm, and 9:30-11:00am prior Monday services. To honor Jimmy, no suits or ties but rather jeans or casual attire. (Extended obituary hildenbrandfuneralhome.com).
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -