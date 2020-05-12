James C. Edmonds
James C. Edmonds, Sr., 95 years, formerly of Catasauqua, died Saturday May 9th, 2020 at his residence at The Willow Senior Living Community in Macungie. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late August F. and Margaret (Kistler) Edmonds. James was the husband of the late Corradina "Clara" (DiStefano) Edmonds.

Jim was a graduate of Catasauqua High School, Class of 1942. He then went on to graduate from the Merchant Marine Academy, where he met Corradina in 1944. He proudly served his country in the Merchant Marines during WWII. Following the war, Jim found work in ship repair in New York City. He was again called to duty, and served his country during the Korean War as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy. Jim worked for many years as an engineer for the Fuller Co. in Catasauqua and later for GATX in Bethlehem. He also received his Bachelor's Degree from Lafayette University. After his retirement, he continued to work for local engineering firms. Jim enjoyed the social activities at The Willow and was an avid reader.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather and will be missed by many.

Surviving are his children, son James Jr. and his wife Donna of Allentown; daughter Carol and her husband George Quay of Royersford; grandchildren Amy, Joshua, and Dina; great grandchildren Brielle, Quinn and Jacob. He was preceded in death by a brother John "Jack" Edmonds.

Funeral services will be private with interment at Schoenersville Cemetery. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. The family sincerely thanks the kind and caring staff at The Willow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Catasauqua Food Bank, 527 Front St., Catasauqua, PA 18032. Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. of Catasauqua are honored to handle the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at

www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Morning Call on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 12, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
