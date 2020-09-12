1/1
James C. Heintzelman
1949 - 2020
James C. Heintzelman, 70, of Schnecksville passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in his home. He was the husband of Joan M. (Daniel) Heintzelman to whom he was married 43 years last June 4. Born in Allentown December 21, 1949, James was the son of the late Carl M. and Marilyn J. (Keener) Heintzelman. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War era aboard the USS Newport News CA-148. He was a graduate of Penn State University with a B.S. in Agricultural Mechanization, and later employed as a sales representative for several farm equipment companies in Pennsylvania from 1977 – 2007. His greatest passion was working on the family farm and being co-owner of Greenleaf Farms, Schnecksville. James was a member of the Lutheran congregation of Ziegels Union Church, Breinigsville, Slatington Lodge # 440, F.& A.M., and Slatington Chapter # 292, and supporter of the Lehigh Valley Veterans History Project organization.

Survivors: In addition to his wife, Joan; children, Bradley D. Heintzelman (Kimberly) of Schnecksville, LaurieAnn J. Heintzelman at home, Gregory J. Heintzelman (Ashley) of Slatington; brother, Ronald J. Heintzelman (Gail) of Schnecksville; grandchildren, Kailey, Brayden, Corinne and Natalie.

Service: Family and friends may pay their respects from 6:30 – 8:00 pm. Monday, September 14, 2020 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville. A private funeral will take place on Tuesday in the funeral home. Interment with military honors will follow the service at Union Church Cemetery, Neffs. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ziegels Lutheran Church (for the Veterans Wreaths Across America Project) c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
06:30 - 08:00 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
SEP
15
Funeral
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
September 11, 2020
God bless to Jim and I can't thank him enough for his service and his support of our veterans history project organization.
He was a wonderful man and a good friend.
Fair Winds and following Seas, my friend.
Stephen Savage
Friend
September 11, 2020
Joan & Family
There are no words, Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and Jim today and always. I will miss him telling me about his day when he would stop in, and hear him talk about his grandchildren. I am just a phone call way.
Tammi Dannecker
Friend
