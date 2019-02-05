James "Jim" Olexa, 75, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully at home on February 1, 2019, with Paula by his side after a 2 year battle with glioblastoma.Born in Bethlehem on December 18, 1943, he was the son of the late George and Rose (Henn) Olexa. He was the loving husband of Paula (Ripper) Olexa; they celebrated their 52nd Anniversary last July.Jim graduated from Liberty High School in 1961. He was a Systems Engineer for the Bethlehem Steel Corp. Information Services and later an IT Consultant for Bell Atlantic, Princeton, NJ and PPL Corp. He served in the US Army from 1962-1964 attaining Specialist Rank, MOS 051.1 Radio Operator and was a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus, Hellertown, PA. Jim was an avid golfer and enjoyed many rounds at Silver Creek Country Club. Jim and Paula enjoyed traveling, but most of all they just enjoyed spending time together. Besides being a wonderful husband, Jim was Paula's best friend.Jim will be greatly missed by his wife, Paula; daughters, Bobbi Jean Hahr and Nancy Rizzotto; brother, Richard Olexa and wife, Aase; grandchildren, Shawn Bonetsky, Johnna Hough, Joshua Hahr and Sebastian Ahart; great grandson, Jaxson Bonetsky; nephew, Richard Olexa; nieces, Jacqueline Olexa and Marija Papineau and husband Christopher; sister-in-law, Rose Marie Phillips and husband Leon. He was predeceased by his loving son, Scott Olexa.Jim was a wonderful son, brother, brother-in-law, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend.Viewing hours will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb 8, at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem. An 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 9, at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 1408 Easton Rd. Hellertown, PA 18055. Burial with military honors will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Memorial contributions may be made to the church or a . Please offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary