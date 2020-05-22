James C. Washburn
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James C. Washburn, 63, of Lehighton, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Vicky L. (Stauffer) Washburn, with whom he shared nearly 31 years of marriage. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late William and Grace (Galleger) Washburn. Before retiring in 2018, he worked for 33 years at Nestle Purina. He was a member of Teamsters Local Union #773. He will be remembered for his love of hunting, fishing, listening to music and attending concerts.

Survivors: Wife Vicky; son Brian C. of Albrightsville; daughter Tammy J., wife of the late Tim Heiserman of Palmerton; brothers Pete and his wife Carol of Slatedale, John and his wife Renate of Emmaus; grandchildren Corrine, Jermery and Josh; great granddaughter Gabriella. He was predeceased by brothers Joe, Billy and Erwin.

Public viewing: Tuesday, May 26 from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM at Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St. Allentown. Private services to follow.

(We kindly ask face masks are worn)

Contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society, 3893 Adler Pl #170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Viewing
09:30 - 11:00 AM
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 21, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Sheri-Ann O'Connor
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved