James C. Washburn, 63, of Lehighton, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Vicky L. (Stauffer) Washburn, with whom he shared nearly 31 years of marriage. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late William and Grace (Galleger) Washburn. Before retiring in 2018, he worked for 33 years at Nestle Purina. He was a member of Teamsters Local Union #773. He will be remembered for his love of hunting, fishing, listening to music and attending concerts.
Survivors: Wife Vicky; son Brian C. of Albrightsville; daughter Tammy J., wife of the late Tim Heiserman of Palmerton; brothers Pete and his wife Carol of Slatedale, John and his wife Renate of Emmaus; grandchildren Corrine, Jermery and Josh; great granddaughter Gabriella. He was predeceased by brothers Joe, Billy and Erwin.
Public viewing: Tuesday, May 26 from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM at Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St. Allentown. Private services to follow.
(We kindly ask face masks are worn)
Contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society, 3893 Adler Pl #170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on May 22, 2020.