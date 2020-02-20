|
|
James "Jim" D. Gunton, 82, of Bethlehem, PA passed away in his home February 16, 2020. Born in Medford, OR he was the older son of Harold and Hazel Gunton. Jim was also the devoted husband of Peggy Gunton. He retired in 2018 as Lehigh University's "Joseph A. Waldschmitt Emeritus" Professor of Physics, having earlier served as the University's Dean of Arts and Sciences. Jim began his career at Linfield College in 1954. He was selected as a Rhodes Scholar and attended Merton College at Oxford, where he developed a love for physics. He was a Fulbright Scholar, Danforth Fellow, Woodrow Wilson Fellow (honorary) and subsequently received in 1967 a PhD from Stanford University. Professor Gunton was a statistical physicist with research interests in the field of pattern formation in non-linear, non-equilibrium systems. He served on the faculty at Temple University and also visiting professor (including Kyoto University and the University of Geneva). Jim was provost at Kenyon University.
Survivors: In addition to wife Peggy, Jim will be lovingly remembered by sons, Michael (wife Misuk Jung) and James T. Gunton (wife Kammi); daughter, Deborah and six grandchildren. Jim is preceded in death by brother Bill Gunton.
Services: A memorial service will take place 11am Sunday, February 23, 2020 in Lehigh University Center, Asa Packer Room, 18 University Drive, Bethlehem. The family will receive friends and relatives starting 10:30am until the time of service. Cantelmi Long Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com .
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The , 968 Postal Road #110, Allentown, PA 18109.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 20, 2020