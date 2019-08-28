Home

Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC - Fleetwood
14390 Kutztown Road
Fleetwood, PA 19522
(610) 944-9900
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC
14390 Kutztown Road
Fleetwood, PA
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC
14390 Kutztown Road
Fleetwood, PA
James D. Haney

James D. Haney Obituary
James D. "Doug" Haney, 66, of Blandon, passed away on Monday evening, August 26, 2019 in Allentown, PA.

Doug worked for many years at Air Products and Wakefern Foods.

Survivors: Wife, Sue, step-mother, Carol, his two children, Jon, husband of Becky and Juli wife of Kevin his grandchildren, T.J., Braidon and Bryce, his sister, Reva and his niece Kaleigh.

Services: Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at 11:00 am at Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, PA. Viewing, Saturday, from 10:00 to 11:00 am, at the funeral home.

Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Doug and his family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 28, 2019
