James D. "Doug" Haney, 66, of Blandon, passed away on Monday evening, August 26, 2019 in Allentown, PA.
Doug worked for many years at Air Products and Wakefern Foods.
Survivors: Wife, Sue, step-mother, Carol, his two children, Jon, husband of Becky and Juli wife of Kevin his grandchildren, T.J., Braidon and Bryce, his sister, Reva and his niece Kaleigh.
Services: Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at 11:00 am at Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, PA. Viewing, Saturday, from 10:00 to 11:00 am, at the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 28, 2019