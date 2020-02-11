|
James D. Rondish Jr., 62 years, died Sunday, February 9th, 2020, at the Lehigh Valley Hospice in Allentown. Born in Allentown, he was the son of James D., Sr. and the late Virginia "Ginny" D. (Bundra) Rondish.
Jim worked as a shop manager for L & T Auto in Allentown for many years.
Surviving along with his father James, are his son Brandon J. Rondish; sister Deborah Weaver and husband Bruce; niece Kristy Albright and fiance Brett Schaedel; and Jim's dog Sammy.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 11, 2020