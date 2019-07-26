Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Stephens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James D. Stephens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James D. Stephens Obituary
James D. Stephens, 65, formerly of Allentown, PA, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 in his residence in Brooklyn, NY. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Francis B. and Dorothy M. (Smith) Stephens. Jim graduated from Dieruff H.S. in 1971 and from Indiana University of PA in 1974. He was a manager for Preferred Meals before retiring.

Survivors: Brother: Barry F. Stephens of Laguna Beach, CA.

Services: 10:30 am Tuesday, Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown. Call 9:30 – 10:30 am Tuesday in the funeral home. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now