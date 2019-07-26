|
James D. Stephens, 65, formerly of Allentown, PA, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 in his residence in Brooklyn, NY. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Francis B. and Dorothy M. (Smith) Stephens. Jim graduated from Dieruff H.S. in 1971 and from Indiana University of PA in 1974. He was a manager for Preferred Meals before retiring.
Survivors: Brother: Barry F. Stephens of Laguna Beach, CA.
Services: 10:30 am Tuesday, Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown. Call 9:30 – 10:30 am Tuesday in the funeral home. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on July 26, 2019