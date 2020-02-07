|
James E. Bell, 85, of Allentown, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 in Manor Care.
Born in Selma, Alabama, he was the son of the late Willie Everett and Eliza (Jackson) Bell. Jim served his country honorably in U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and the Korean Conflict. He was a 30-year military man, retiring as Sergeant Major. Jim later worked for the Lehigh County Children's Bureau until retirement. He was a member of many local American Legion Posts and VFWs.
Survivors: Daughter, Angelena Elam Bell of Germany; sister, Thelma of Selma, Alabama; niece, Marion of Jacksonville, Florida.
Services: Private. Arrangements are entrusted to K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 7, 2020