|
|
James E. Brasted, 83, of Allentown, died on February 16, 2020. Born in Ithaca, New York, he was the son of the late Donald K. Brasted Sr. and Louise (Titus) Brasted. He was married to Bonnie Lee Strunk Brasted for 24 years. Raised in Johnstown, PA, he was a 1955 graduate of Southmont High School. He attended Susquehanna University from 1955 to 1957, before transferring to the State University of Iowa, where he received a B.A. degree in political science in 1960 and an M.A. degree in political science in 1962. He completed additional graduate work at the University of Pittsburgh, Cornell University and Pennsylvania State University, where he specialized in rural sociology.
His career was spent as a professor of political science, first at the University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown campus, from 1962 to 1965, then at Kutztown University, from 1965 to 1999, where his specialty was the American presidency. He also was an adjunct professor at Corning Community College in New York, and Pennsylvania State University at Reading, Schuylkill Haven and Allentown. He was chairman of the political science department at Kutztown University from 1980 to 1987, and was a member of Pi Sigma Alpha, political science honors association.
He was a member of the former St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, Allentown, and former president of its church council. With his wife, he served as a Habitat Ambassador for the National Wildlife Federation, presenting programs on gardening for wildlife and the benefits of native plants. He was active in several community and environmental organizations and performed volunteer work in two historic downtown Allentown cemeteries for over 18 years. Also an artist, he illustrated the children's book, "They Call Me Mommy: The Tale of an Eastern Gray Squirrel," written by his wife.
He enjoyed traveling, riverboat cruises, antique autos and gardening.
Survivors: Loving wife, Bonnie Lee; daughter, Sara Smedley (husband Bip); son, James (wife Doris); brother, Donald (wife Mary) of Ohio; two granddaughters and a nephew.
Services: Memorial service will be held Saturday, February 22, at Stephens Funeral Home, 274 N. Krocks Road, Allentown, PA 18106. A calling hour will be from 1 - 2 p.m. with service at 2 p.m.
Contributions: Memorial donations in his name may be made payable to Red Creek Wildlife Center or Arbor Day Foundation and sent to the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 20, 2020