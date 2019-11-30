|
James E. Fagliano, 68 of Treichlers, PA passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, PA. Born March 14, 1951 in Oakland, CA, he was the son of the late Henry Fagliano and the late Inez (Guglielmone) Fagliano. He was the husband of Margaret (Montour) Fagliano. Surviving in addition to his wife are daughters, Linda M. Messina (Calogero "Charlie), Stacey T. Gulick (Jared) and Marie L. Fagliano, brother, Jerry Fagliano (Mara), sisters, Janice Tew (Roger) and Jeanne Fagliano and 2 grandchildren.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions: c/o Miller Funeral Home, 137 Fairview Street, Lehighton, PA 18235. Online condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019