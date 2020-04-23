James E. Guziak
1967 - 2020
James E. Guziak, 52, of Laurys Station, died Monday, April 20, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. He was the husband of Cynthia J. (Wojcik) Guziak to whom he as married 24 years. Born in Pittsburgh, December 31, 1967, James was the son of the late Leonard F. and Elenaore (Kuriger) Guziak. He was employed as an Electrical Engineer for Analog Devices, Inc. in Somerset, NJ for the last 4 years. Prior to that, he worked for Apple. Survivors: In addition to his wife, Cindy; daughter, Jessica L. Guziak at home; siblings, David Guziak of Monroeville, Robert Guziak of Thousand Oaks, CA, Linda Winkler of McKeesport. Service: Private and at the convenience of the family. No public calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com. Contributions: Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box #196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sorry to hear of the passing of my youngest cousin on the Guziak family side. Sending our deepest sympathy. May he rest in peace.
Ron and Scholie Guziak
Ron Guziak
Family
Sending love and prayers to you and Jess, Cindy. I am so very sorry.
Deborah Cousins
Friend
I knew Jamie my whole life. Linda Jamie and I grew up together I lived directly in front of them. I have many childhood memories. I'm sorry for what you are going through thoughts and prayers for this difficult time for you and your daughter Jessica. With Sympathy Jenna
Jenns Edwards
Friend
Thinking of you Cindy & Jess in this difficult time and wishing you peace & comfort. Our deepest condolences to you and your family.
Febbraro Family
Friend
James was a great Son-In-Law.
Anton Wojcik
Family
