We are so sorry to hear of the passing of my youngest cousin on the Guziak family side. Sending our deepest sympathy. May he rest in peace.
Ron and Scholie Guziak
James E. Guziak, 52, of Laurys Station, died Monday, April 20, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. He was the husband of Cynthia J. (Wojcik) Guziak to whom he as married 24 years. Born in Pittsburgh, December 31, 1967, James was the son of the late Leonard F. and Elenaore (Kuriger) Guziak. He was employed as an Electrical Engineer for Analog Devices, Inc. in Somerset, NJ for the last 4 years. Prior to that, he worked for Apple. Survivors: In addition to his wife, Cindy; daughter, Jessica L. Guziak at home; siblings, David Guziak of Monroeville, Robert Guziak of Thousand Oaks, CA, Linda Winkler of McKeesport. Service: Private and at the convenience of the family. No public calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com. Contributions: Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box #196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 23, 2020.