James E. Kresge, 59, of Wind Gap, formerly of Seattle, Washington, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his loving family on Monday, February 25, 2019. Born in Allentown, on June 29, 1959, he was the son of James H. Kresge, of Wind Gap, and the late Dorothy E. (Rasley) Kresge. A 1977 graduate of Pen Argyl High School, Jim also attended Northampton Community College where he earned an Associate degree in Computer Science. He was currently employed as an analyst for Verizon Wireless, where he began his career 18 years ago as a computer programmer. Known for being a night owl, Jim loved the computer and enjoyed playing computer games. He will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by his family and friends. Survivors: Jim is survived by his father, James H. Kresge,and sister, Sue Kresge, both of Wind Gap; as well as cousins and their families; and his precious cats, Minnie and Salem. In addition to his mother, Dorothy, he was predeceased by his maternal and paternal grandparents. Services: A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 01, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. in the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Monday morning from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Plainfield Cemetery, Pen Argyl. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered in memory of Jim to the Allentown Rescue Mission, 355 Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA 18101. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 27, 2019