|
|
James E. Lamb, Jr., 90, of Walnutport, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Inpatient Hospice Unit - Lehigh Valley Hospital. James and wife, Rosemarie (Cser), celebrated 40 years of marriage on March 10th. Born December 15, 1928 in Upland, PA, he was a son of the late James E. Lamb, Sr. and Sara (Clampitt) Kohler. James was a general superintendent at Alvin H. Butz, Inc. for 25 years. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Army during World War II and the Korean Conflict. James was a member of the Carpenters Union and American Legion. In addition to his wife, James is survived by sons, James P., Joel P. and John A. and wife, Kathleen; daughters, Joy E. Lamb-Seglets and husband, Jimmy, and Janice Byrne and husband, Tom; 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; and brother, Charles and wife, Mary Lee. James was predeceased by his son, Jonathan D. Lamb. Services: A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 1st at 11:00 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Family and friends may gather from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be private. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Contributions: Memorials may be presented to Northampton Assembly of God and Lehigh Valley Hospice Unit in loving memory of James.
Published in Morning Call on June 27, 2019