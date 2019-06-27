James E. Lamb, Jr., 90, of Walnutport, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Inpatient Hospice Unit - Lehigh Valley Hospital. James and wife, Rosemarie (Cser), celebrated 40 years of marriage on March 10th. Born December 15, 1928 in Upland, PA, he was a son of the late James E. Lamb, Sr. and Sara (Clampitt) Kohler. James was a general superintendent at Alvin H. Butz, Inc. for 25 years. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Army during World War II and the Korean Conflict. James was a member of the Carpenters Union and American Legion. In addition to his wife, James is survived by sons, James P., Joel P. and John A. and wife, Kathleen; daughters, Joy E. Lamb-Seglets and husband, Jimmy, and Janice Byrne and husband, Tom; 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; and brother, Charles and wife, Mary Lee. James was predeceased by his son, Jonathan D. Lamb. Services: A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 1st at 11:00 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Family and friends may gather from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be private. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Contributions: Memorials may be presented to Northampton Assembly of God and Lehigh Valley Hospice Unit in loving memory of James. Published in Morning Call on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary