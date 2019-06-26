James E. Lechman, 77, of Bethlehem Township, died on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Fountain Hill on May 7, 1942; son of the late John and Anna M. (Helmecy) Lechman. James was the devoted husband to the late JudyAnn L. (Davis) Lechman.



James will be lovingly remembered for his kind heart, his generosity, and the immense love that he shared with his family. He worked as a general foreman in the electrical and machine shop of the Bethlehem Steel Corp. and he was very knowledgeable of Bethlehem Steel history. He was an active member of the North East Lion's Club.



James will be dearly missed by his children, Scott E. Lechman and his wife, Debra; WendyLee L. Olshefski and husband, Frank IV; and Kellymarie L. Flores and husband, Arcadio, Jr.; sisters, Rose Furchner and Marie Zullo; sisters-in-law, Jane Lechman and Lucy Lechman. He was also the proud grandfather to Tim and Joe Lechman, Frankie and Michael Olshefski, Justin Thomma, and Ryan and Hunter Flores. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph and Richard and brothers-in-law, Bruce Furcher and Tony Zullo.



A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018 on Thursday, June 27, 2019 and again on Friday from 9-10 a.m. with a service to immediately follow in the funeral home at 10 a.m. Burial will take place at Northampton Memorial Shrine.



Memorial contributions may be made to Country Meadows to be applied towards the scholarship program for employees.