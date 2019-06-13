June 23, 1934 – June 6, 2019. James E., age 84, formerly of Allentown, PA and then later of Springfield, PA, passed away peacefully at his Downingtown, PA home. Devoted husband of the late Telene (nee Russoli) Shada. Survived by his adoring children James M. Shada (Patricia), Marianne Shada, and Peter Shada (Charawee). Loving grandfather of Stephanie King (Brendan), Jessica Shada, and Bailey Shada; great grandfather of Charlotte and Declan King. Attended the University of Pennsylvania where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the Wharton School in 1956 and a Master of Science degree in Psychology Counseling from the Graduate School of Education in 1967. Received the University of Pennsylvania Alumni Award of Merit in 1994. Served in the United States Marine Corps from 1957 to 1964. Received an honorable discharge as a First Lieutenant. His final wishes requested a private funeral and burial services at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, 1600 S. Sproul Road, Springfield, PA 19064. Memorial donations in his name may be made to the Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market Street #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106; https://www.alz.org/delval, or by calling 1-800-272-3900. Published in Morning Call on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary