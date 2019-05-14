James E. "Ed" Ware, 83, of Milford Twp., passed away peacefully on May 10 at LifeQuest Nursing Center, Quakertown. He and his wife Judith (Schaeffer) Ware, observed their 57th wedding anniversary on November 18th. Born Aug. 15, 1935 in Charles Town, WV, he was the son of the late James E. & Anna (Heskett) Ware. Ed was a 1953 graduate of Charles Town High School, WV. He received a B.S. in Animal Husbandry from VPI, Virginia Tech University, Blacksburg VA in 1960 where he was in ROTC and ran cross country. Mr. Ware proudly served his country in the Army. Prior to retiring, he was a research scientist for Rohm & Haas Company, Springhouse, PA. He was a member of the Trumbauersville Lion's Club, the Great Swamp Fish & Game Club, the Trumbauersville Betterment Social Club and the North Penn Gun Club. He enjoyed horseracing, gardening, all sports including small game hunting and fishing. Above all he enjoyed his family and cheering them on at their sporting events. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Jodie and her husband Hervey Schofield III of Hatfield and their daughters Jennifer and Jocelyn; Judiann DeLan of Quakertown and her sons Gregory and Geoffrey; his son James and his wife Diane of Harleysville and their children James and Anjolie. Ed was blessed with great-grandchildren: Geoffrey, Giulianna, and Greyson. He will be greatly missed by his devoted dogs Jenny and Rohan. He was preceded in death by a brother Burwell S. Ware and a sister Louise Ramey. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial service to be held at 11:00am, Thursday, May 16 at Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service, 135 W. Pumping Station Rd., Quakertown, PA 18951. A calling hour from 10-11am will precede the service in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Last Chance Ranch, 9 Beck Rd., Quakertown, PA 18951. www.nauglefcs.com Published in Morning Call on May 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary