Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Viewing
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
8:15 AM - 9:15 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Theresa's Catholic Church
1408 Easton Rd.
Hellertown, PA
View Map
James E. Zettlemoyer Obituary
James E. Zettlemoyer, 86, of Hellertown, PA , passed away on Saturday November 16, 2019 at his home, surrounded by family. He was born in Bethlehem, the son of the late Sterling and Katherine (Henry) Zettlemoyer. He was the husband of the late Honore (Martini) Zettlemoyer. Jim worked in the open hearth, basic oxygen furnace, and as a heavy equipment operator then foreman and eventually consultant before retiring from the Bethlehem Steel after 42 years.

Jim's hobbies were archery, restoring antique cars, hunting and spending time with his family at his mountain home in Lacyville, PA. He was a fierce archery competitor winning local and various state contests before setting a world record that qualified him to compete in the World Championships in Italy in 1972, where he contended for a spot on the Olympic team.

He will be lovingly remembered by his daughters Mary Kay Bartakovits of Bethlehem, Jane Louise Borkowski (Brian) of Bath, and sons Thomas (Karen) of Hellertown, Joseph (Michelle) of Tennessee, and John Zettlemoyer of Hellertown, PA. He will be missed by 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson. James was predeceased by a son James, Jr., and granddaughter Jackie.

A viewing will be held 6-8pm on Wednesday November 20, 2019 and 8:15-9:15 am Thursday November 21, 2019 at the Connell Funeral Home 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial 10am at St. Theresa's Catholic Church 1408 Easton Rd. Hellertown, PA 18055.

Send online condolences to www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 18, 2019
