James Franklin Fox, 87 of Middletown, CT, formerly of Coplay, PA, passed away the early morning Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Water's Edge Center for Health and Rehabilitation in Middletown, CT. Born December 15, 1932 in Coplay, PA, he was the son of the late Dr. William Frederick Fox, Sr. and Grace Irene (Long) Fox.
James was a graduate of the former Coplay High and Penn State University. He was employed as a land surveyor for Capital Engineering Co. in CT. for over 40 years until his retirement in 2002. In his earlier years, he was employed by the US Department of Forestry, in the Western part of the country. He enjoyed visiting all the western states riding his Harley Davidson. He served his country as a Peacetime Veteran in the US Army. In his spare time he enjoyed watching old movies, reading, listening to Blue grass music. He was a frequent guest of the retirees at "Dunkin Donuts" in Middletown, CT.
James is survived by his sister, Sarah E. Fox of Coplay, PA, 4 Nieces; Robin H. Sieger, Palmetto, FL, Stacy Beichey (Dean), Northampton, PA, Carol Sommers, Whitehall, and Christine Parola(Bruce), Moscow, PA. A great niece Gretchen Goetzman, Chicago, IL, and her brother Grandon Goetzman on his way to South Korea. Great nephew Kyle Sommers, Broomall, PA and great nieces Sophia and Maria Parola, both of Moscow, PA. He was predeceased by brother, William F. Fox, Jr. and sister, Doris Sieger.
Graveside services will be held 10:30 AM Tuesday August 11, 2020 at Arlington Memorial Park, Whitehall, PA. 18052. The Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA. 18067 is in charge of his arrangements and care.
Contributions may be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society
