1/1
James F. Kratzer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James F. Kratzer, 78, of Allentown, passed away on Monday September 14, 2020. Born in Allentown, James was a son of the late Harvey and Grace (Werner) Kratzer. Jim worked as an electrician for the City of Allentown for many years prior to retiring in 1997. He was a 1959 graduate of Allen High School. Jim proudly served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Surviving is his daughter, Heather Sheptock and fiance Eric Montoya of Allentown; Brothers, George of Allentown and Richard (Cecelia) of Bethlehem Twp; and Sister, Dolores Schwartz of Kutztown. Jim's grandson is Max Sheptock. He was preceded in death by his siblings Robert, Eugene, and Bonnie Lou Kratzer. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday September 30th at 1:00 pm in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown. Calling will be from 12:00-1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Jim's memory to the Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon St. Allentown, PA 18103

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Send Flowers
SEP
30
Memorial service
01:00 PM
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
(610) 432-8522
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved