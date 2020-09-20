James F. Kratzer, 78, of Allentown, passed away on Monday September 14, 2020. Born in Allentown, James was a son of the late Harvey and Grace (Werner) Kratzer. Jim worked as an electrician for the City of Allentown for many years prior to retiring in 1997. He was a 1959 graduate of Allen High School. Jim proudly served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Surviving is his daughter, Heather Sheptock and fiance Eric Montoya of Allentown; Brothers, George of Allentown and Richard (Cecelia) of Bethlehem Twp; and Sister, Dolores Schwartz of Kutztown. Jim's grandson is Max Sheptock. He was preceded in death by his siblings Robert, Eugene, and Bonnie Lou Kratzer. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday September 30th at 1:00 pm in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown. Calling will be from 12:00-1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Jim's memory to the Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon St. Allentown, PA 18103



