Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
James Francis Farnschlader the son of the late Francis and Marie Farnschlader 82 years old passed away peacefully after a valiant battle with cancer. Jim served in the US Army and worked for PPand L for over 30 years until he retired in 1995. He was an avid Notre Dame and Detroit Tigers fan. Jim (Pop-Pop) adored his wife and family and loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Katherine; sisters, Alice Potosnak and Mary Farnschlader; sons, Thomas Farnschlader (Kelly), Kevin Farnschlader and daughter, Lisa Schwartz; grandchildren, Richie Schwartz (Megan), Carlie Schwartz and Nicholas Schwartz. He is also survived by Lilly, Aaliyah and Leanna; great-grandchildren, Richie, Robbie, Ireleigh, Miranda and Shay.

His brother, Farnschlader preceded him in death.

Services will be 11am Friday July 19, 2019 at Weber Funeral Homes 1619 Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA

www.weberfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on July 14, 2019
