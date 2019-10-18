Morning Call Obituaries
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
1942 - 2019
James Franklin Clewell Obituary
James Franklin Clewell, 77, of Bethlehem, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Juliann (Bauer) Clewell. They were married for 55 years. James was born on March 11, 1942 in Bethlehem to the late Earl and Dorothy (Moser) Clewell Sr. James worked as a carrier operator for Bethlehem Steel Corporation for over 31 years before retiring. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army. He loved playing pinochle and was an avid Phillies and Eagles fan. He loved his seven grandchildren very much and enjoyed attending their various activities.

SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife Juliann, he is greatly missed by his children, Karen Waltz, MD and husband Daniel of Lititz, Kathy Clewell, MD and husband Guy Sutton, DDS of San Diego, CA and Jeffrey Clewell, staff accountant, and wife Linda of Breinigsville; grandchildren, Caitlin, Matthew and Lauren Waltz, Layne and Maxine Sutton, Grace and Emma Clewell; brothers, Earl Jr. and Neil Clewell.

SERVICES: A funeral service will take place at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, October 21, 2019 in Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem where the family will receive friends and relatives from 10:00A.M. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Bethlehem Memorial Park. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in James's memory to St Anne's Church, 450 E Washington Ave, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 18, 2019
