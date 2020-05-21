James "Jimmy Puff" George, 84, of Poinciana, Florida, died peacefully Monday May 18th, 2020 with his beloved wife, Eileen E. George, at his side. James was born in Allentown, PA on June 15, 1936, to Albert and Rose Aeed George.







He was a member of the Eastern Orthodox Church in PA. and attended the Poinciana Christian Church in Florida. James attended University of Southern California and was a graduate of Muhlenberg College. He served as a SPEC 4 in the US Army during the Cuban Crisis. James was a Property Claims Adjuster for CNA for over 30 years.







He was a long-time member of the Sixth Ward Young Demos Club in Allentown PA. In Florida, he was a member of the PA Club as well as the Republican Club. He was a sports enthusiast, especially the Cleveland Indians, and loved thoroughbred racing.







James was predeceased by his parents Albert and Rose George, and sister Jeanne George Slyman.







James is survived by his wife, the love of his life and best friend, Eileen George, together for 33 years. Other survivors: Richard A. Gill, Jr and wife, Joy, Canton GA, Jeffrey Gill and wife Elizabeth, Hillsborough, NJ. Grandchildren: Emily, Allison, Ryan and Ashley Gill. Brother: Richard George and wife Alice, Allentown PA. Sisters Marilyn Kaltynski, Whitehall PA, Annamae Schwartz and husband Arthur, Bangor, PA. Godson/Nephew: John Kaltynski Long Island, NY. Nephew Joshua Schwartz and Niece Johanna Schwartz.







May his memory be forever in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.



